Futuri, SBS, and Benztown To Unpack AI’s Role In Radio Sales

The power of AI is undeniable, and sales professionals in every industry are learning how to use it to take their numbers to new heights. Still, the use of AI in radio is in its infancy, which can be overwhelming if you aren’t a “tech person.”

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait to learn about AI and how to unleash its power in your organization. Join us at the Hispanic Radio Conference on June 12-13 for Unveiling the Dynamics of AI in Sales – Challenges and Opportunities Explored, an all-star panel that delves into how you can make AI work for your stations!

At this panel led by Erin Callaghan of Futuri, you’ll hear about how AI can help your team harness the power of predictive analytics and understand customer behavior. Our panelists will discuss actual case studies and powerful strategies for thriving within an AI-driven sales environment. Be prepared to enter this session with an open mind and leave with a transformed understanding of how technology can explode your sales numbers!

Our Panel:

Moderator: Erin Callaghan is Futuri Media’s President, Enterprise Partnerships. She works with broadcasters and digital publishers worldwide, helping them keep pace with fast-changing technology. She has built her career helping her partners win in challenging environments. And she delights in using Futuri’s technology to help partners increase revenue, grow their audiences, and create better content faster and more efficiently. Prior to joining Futuri, Callaghan spent more than 25 years in broadcast sales and sales management at companies including Cox Media, Journal Broadcast Group, and Capstar.

Spanish Broadcasting System New York VP/General Manager Maire Mason is VP/GM of Spanish Broadcasting System New York. She joined SBS in February 2018 from Cumulus Media, where she launched NASH-FM, the first country music station in the New York market. In September of 2022, she was elevated to VP General Manager of both the New York and Chicago markets, and in April of 2023, she was promoted to Executive Vice President, GM of WSKQFM & WPAT FM, New York and WLEY-FM, Chicago. Mason’s background includes a 20-year tenure at CBS Radio as VP/GM of some of New York’s most iconic stations: WCBS-FM, WXRK-FM, and WNEW-FM. From 2010-2012, she was the Director of Sales for Univision New York: WADO-AM, WXNY-FM, and WQBU-FM, and in 2012 she launched the first-ever FM news station, WEMP-FM. Mason’s other accomplishments include numerous years on Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio annual list and the Medallas De Cortez General Market Manager of the Year award in 2022.

Benztown VP of Sales and Operations Masa Patterson began his career in 2006 at KNX in Los Angeles, writing and editing sports updates as an intern before shifting to Premiere Networks, learning the network and audio branding space. He connected with Dave “Chachi” Denes in 2009, and they began working to grow Benztown’s footprint. In 2012, he was honored in Edison Research’s “30 under 30,” highlighting the most promising young members of the broadcast industry — a list he wishes he was still eligible for. His efforts have contributed to numerous accolades for Benztown, such as being named to the prestigious “Inc. 5000” by Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies and one of the fastest-growing companies in the US Media sector. Patterson currently oversees general operations and growth efforts for all of Benztown’s offerings.

This panel will follow a session with Nielsen’s Tony Hereau and Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard revealing never-before-seen sales stories on the power of Spanish radio. Don’t miss this event!

Celebrating 15 years, the Hispanic Radio Conference is an annual opportunity for in-person networking and sharing ideas in a multi-platform, multicultural world. For more information about the conference, which takes place on June 12-13 in San Antonio, visit the Hispanic Radio Conference website.