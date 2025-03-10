Baylor Budget Reallocation Leaves KWBU with $200,000 Shortfall

Baylor University is eliminating its financial support for Waco Public Radio KWBU starting in June, a move that will affect 20% of the station’s $1.16 million budget. The cut is part of a broader university initiative to reallocate $10 million to its academic mission, according to a Baylor spokesperson.

The university will continue to provide in-kind support, including office space, IT services, and accounting, but will no longer contribute around $200,000 in direct monetary funding.

In its statement, the university said, “KWBU is a community public radio station serving the Greater Waco area. Like other KWBU supporters, Baylor University does not direct KWBU’s programming, content or news coverage. As Baylor aims to be good stewards of students’ tuition dollars, we are reducing the direct financial subsidy and underwriting the University provides to the station as part of a campuswide strategic budget reallocation process. We are hopeful the community will step up and support KWBU at the level Baylor has for many years.”

KWBU President Joe Riley said the station will draw from its financial reserves to cover the immediate gap through the next fiscal year. However, to ensure long-term sustainability, KWBU is launching a new initiative to increase its membership base. Currently, less than 5% of the station’s estimated 15,000 active listeners contribute financially.

The station’s goal is to gain 1,500 new members to maintain its commitment to delivering trusted news and cultural programming without a paywall.