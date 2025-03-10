Time to Play the Game: WWE’s ‘Triple H’ to Address NAB Show ’25

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will take center ring at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas as part of the event’s debut Business of Entertainment track. Levesque, along with WWE President Nick Khan, will discuss the company’s strategic vision, including global expansion, talent development, and innovative storytelling, in a session moderated by The Ankler’s Sean McNulty.

The Business of Entertainment track, developed in partnership with The Ankler, will offer a comprehensive look into the media and entertainment industry’s latest trends. Attendees can expect insights on media dealmaking, new advertising models, content creation, and the evolving intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy.

The track will feature 10 sessions led by executives across media and is open to all NAB Show attendees with an Exhibits Pass. This year’s show is scheduled for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will include other content tracks, including the return of the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum.

NAB Global Connections and Events Managing Director Karen Chupka said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to take the stage at our new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show. Partnering with The Ankler for this track brings a fresh, dynamic voice to cover the movers and shakers and game-changing content coming out of Hollywood.”

Ankler Media CEO and Editor-in-Chief Janice Min added, “NAB Show is the best stage in the world to highlight the future of entertainment and media, and I’m excited for The Ankler to be its partner in delivering the Business of Entertainment live in Las Vegas — smart, newsy, and unforgettable conversations between our top journalists and some of the biggest names in the space.”

Learn more at NABShow.com or register here for a FREE Exhibits Pass ($219 value) through March 17. Starting March 18, registration here saves you $20 and you pay only $199 for an Exhibits Pass.