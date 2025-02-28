NAB Show Gives First Look At Returning Radio Forum Lineup

In January, the NAB confirmed the return of the Small and Medium Market Radio Forum at NAB Show 2025. Now, a first look at the agenda reveals topics and insights designed for AM/FM operators at every level.

Set for Saturday, April 5, the event will feature two afternoon keynote sessions.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Analyst Justin Nielson will discuss economic opportunities and challenges. He will examine how shifting audience demographics, digital competition, and economic factors are shaping radio’s revenue potential.

Nielson will be followed by Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard who will discuss creative revenue models for small and mid-sized broadcasters, highlighting strategies that work even with limited budgets and staff.

The forum’s interactive roundtable discussions will cover AI in marketing, innovative radio promotions, data-driven advertising, podcasting strategies, and how radio can stay relevant in connected cars. Other topics include targeting niche markets, monetizing high school sports, and using social media to build community engagement.

Speakers include RAB CEO Mike Hulvey, Lenawee Broadcasting Company CEO Julie Koehn, and Coleman Insights President Warren Kurtzman. The forum will be moderated by Bustos Media COO Felipe Chavez, iHeartMedia Market President Rhonda Lapham, Mid-State Multimedia Group President Robert Meisse, and Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters President Vance Harrison.

SMMRF 2025 will conclude with a cocktail reception.

Also just added to this year’s NAB Show, ESPN radio and TV personality host Stephen A. Smith will join McVay Media President Mike McVay for a one-on-one Main Stage conversation on Monday, April 7.

NAB Global Connections and Events Managing Director Karen Chupka commented, “NAB Show is where industry-defining conversations happen, and this year’s lineup of thought leaders represents the best in business, innovation and creativity.”

Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 5-9, registration is open on the NAB Show site.