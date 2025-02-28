Radio vs. TV: Why MLB Fans Engage More With Audio Advertising

As baseball season approaches, Audacy is highlighting radio’s unique opportunities to connect brands and passionate MLB fans. The company found the AM/FM audience is 54% more engaged than the average fan, surpassing TV viewers on networks like ESPN and TBS.

With two out of every three sports fans reached by Audacy classified as MLB enthusiasts, Audacy SVP of Sports Monetization Lee Davis points to its ratings success during the 2024 MLB postseason as proof of sports radio’s reach. For example, listenership to WFAN – flagship station of the New York Yankees – increased by 45% year-over-year, with a 40% rise in time spent listening.

The company also emphasized that audio advertising outperforms television, claiming listeners are four times more likely to hear an ad on the radio than see one on TV, with only 20% skipping radio ads compared to 80% avoiding TV commercials.

Baseball also offers plenty of unobtrusive brand integration opportunities, as exemplified by sponsorships such as “Play of the Game” and “Steal of the Week.” Audacy reports its MLB-focused podcasts, such as Baseball Isn’t Boring and High Hopes from SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia, have also seen success during the off-season and beyond.

“You’re not just placing an ad; you’re becoming part of a community that lives and breathes baseball. Whether your local team is chasing a championship or rebuilding for the future, gives you the chance to engage with fans who are always ready for the next game,” said Davis.

A Katz Radio Group study previously found that radio listeners are 40% more likely to identify as “big fans,” attend games 43% more frequently, and engage more with baseball content—tuning into podcasts 71% more often and following teams and players on social media at a 24% higher rate. Their likelihood of betting on games is 74% higher than the average fan.

From an advertising standpoint, 72% of MLB radio listeners notice brand advertisements during game broadcasts – 22% more than the average fan. Additionally, 66% are more likely to support brands that advertise during games, and 33% have a more favorable view of team sponsors.