Blast From The Past: WORG; South Carolina, 1982

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Zach Harris at WORG in Orangeburg, SC in 1982.

Zach says, “A little 3000-watt FM in the deep south. It was my first gig. I later ended up in Chicago at B96, Q101, WCKG, and WYSY. Notice Johnny Carson on the little B&W TV in the left corner.”

Thanks, Zach! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

