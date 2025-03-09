nextKast Update Enhances Its Radio Automation Software

nextKast has launched Version 7.0 of its Automation System, introducing new features and a modernized interface designed for radio station operations. The platform integrates automation, scheduling, traffic management, nextAI, FTP, and more.

Version 7.0 of nextKast is built to offer a fully integrated system without the need for additional software or hardware.

nextKast Founder and Project Manager Winston Potgieter emphasized, “We listened to our customers and developed an end-to-end platform that eliminates the chaos radio stations experience when working on or trying to sync different platforms. This frees up valuable work hours to focus on what truly matters… running the radio station efficiently!”

“Traditional automation setups rely on multiple software and hardware components, creating a budget and time drain. By consolidating everything into a single, efficient system, stations can cut setup and operations time by 30-50%,” he added

The updates come in addition to nextKast’s recent introduction of nextAI Virtual Hosting, which features a library of artificially generated voices and custom voice cloning technology.