Longtime Atlanta Public Radio Voice To Retire After 45 Years

Atlanta radio fixture Lois Reitzes has announced that she will retire from daily hosting duties at WABE 90.1 at the end of June, concluding a 45-year career. Reitzes joined WABE in 1979 as a music programmer and host of Early Morning Music.

In 2015, she launched City Lights, a platform dedicated to Atlanta’s vibrant arts and culture. Her contributions to public radio and the arts were honored with her induction into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Legends in 2022. However, fans won’t be entirely without her voice – Reitzes will continue as a part-time contributor to the station. She will also continue hosting WABE’s weekly broadcasts of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra through March 2026.

WABE President and CEO Jennifer Dorian said, “Lois has been the heart and soul of WABE’s arts and culture coverage for decades. Her passion for the arts and storytelling has helped shape WABE’s identity. Though we will all miss hearing her daily, we are excited Lois will continue sharing her voice and expertise with our audience.”

Reitzes commented, “It has been an absolute privilege to connect with listeners and share my love for the arts. I am deeply grateful to have been part of Atlanta’s cultural story and am thrilled to continue supporting WABE as a contributor. The arts will always be my passion, and I look forward to continuing to celebrate and champion Atlanta’s creative community.”

WABE plans to continue the legacy of City Lights with a new iteration of the program, set to debut this summer. More details about the future of the show will be announced soon.