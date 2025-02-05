nextKast Brings Library Of AI Voice Options To Radio Stations

Radio automation software provider nextKast has launched nextAi Virtual Hosting, a library of AI-generated voices and custom voice cloning. The AI-generated hosts are designed to supplement human personalities, helping stations fill hard-to-staff time slots.

nextKast’s software integrates playlist creation, music scheduling, automation, and AI-powered hosting into a single platform.

nextKast Founder and Project Manager Winston Potgieter commented, “nextAi virtual hosting can help radio stations with those hard-to-fill hours that won’t replace human hosts. We set high standards when looking for voice and data API partners. It was imperative that the AI voices sound real… there was no compromising on that!”

Participating stations will be billed for voice and data API usage through nextKast’s partners, Data AI and Voice AI.

Potgieter emphasized, “We highly recommend that stations using nextAi be completely transparent with listeners that the host is AI-powered. This builds trust, which has always been a strong attribute of radio.”