Yancy McNair Named Cumulus Media Senior VP of Engineering

Cumulus Media has announced the promotion of Yancy McNair to Senior Vice President of Engineering, effective April 1. McNair steps into the role as Conrad Trautmann, Chief Technology Officer, prepares to retire after 25 years with the company.

McNair, who joined Cumulus 21 years ago as a market engineer, will oversee Engineering, Telecom, Real Estate, and Purchasing. McNair previously served as Vice President of Technical Operations.

Cumulus CEO Mary Berner said, “Throughout his tenure, Conrad has been a driving force for innovation and excellence. Among his many remarkable achievements, he seamlessly transitioned our content team to remote broadcasting within days of the pandemic’s onset, built a comprehensive Cyber Security strategy and the team to execute it, and led critical system transitions that have positioned us for future success. His unwavering dedication to advancing the industry he loves will leave a lasting legacy, influencing its future for years to come.”

Chief Financial Officer Frank Lopez Balboa commented, “Yancy’s impressive career at Cumulus, spanning over two decades, makes him the perfect choice for this role. Starting as a market engineer and steadily advancing through the ranks, Yancy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise. His deep understanding of our operations and his proven track record of success uniquely qualify him to lead our Engineering team into the future.”