Katz Media Group to Receive 2025 BFOA Lombardo Spirit Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Katz Media Group as the recipient of the 2025 Philip J Lombardo Spirit Award, recognizing the company’s longstanding commitment to supporting broadcasters in need.

Katz Media Group CEO Mark Gray, a longtime BFOA board member, will accept the award during the Golden Mic Gala in New York City on Monday, March 10. The Spirit Award honors individuals or companies that embody the dedication and drive exemplified by the late Lombardo, a former longtime chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation.

Katz Media Group has raised more than $450,000 for the BFOA through its annual company-wide donation drive, an initiative first introduced under former CEO Stu Olds, a dedicated supporter of the Foundation. Following Olds’ passing in 2010, the company established The Stu Olds Memorial Fund, with all proceeds from the annual Katz Drive directed toward this fund.

The 2025 Katz Drive is scheduled for February.

Gray commented, “Katz is deeply committed to supporting the Broadcasters Foundation and helping our broadcast colleagues during the most challenging times in their lives. The Broadcasters Foundation has been a steadfast source of support for those facing debilitating illnesses and those impacted by disasters such as wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. I’m incredibly proud of our team for their annual contributions in Stu’s honor.”

BFOA President Tim McCarthy stated, “Katz has been a longtime champion of the Broadcasters Foundation, with an unwavering commitment to the Foundation’s mission. The Katz Drive, which began under Stu Olds, has become vital to our Foundation, and we are especially grateful to Mark and the entire Katz team for their tremendous dedication in continuing this important tradition, ensuring the Foundation can support our colleagues in need.”

Other Golden Mic Gala honorees include former CBS Radio CEO Dan Mason for the 2025 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award. Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor will receive the titular recognition.