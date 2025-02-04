NAB Announces 50 Finalists for 2025 Crystal Radio Awards

NAB Crystal Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the 50 finalists for the 2025 NAB Crystal Radio Awards, which honor community service. Additionally, NAB will present Hubbard Broadcasting’s WJJY with the prestigious Crystal Heritage Award.

Ten winners will be selected from the finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, public relations firms, and community service organizations. The awards will be presented during a special ceremony at the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, on March 4.

The Crystal Heritage Award is given to stations that have won five Crystal Radio Awards, recognizing a sustained commitment to community service.

The 2025 Crystal finalists are:

Alabama

  • WXFL-FM Florence

Alaska

  • KNBA-FM Anchorage

Arizona

  • KSLX-FM Phoenix
  • KTAR-FM Phoenix
  • KUPD-FM Phoenix

California

  • KFRG-FM Riverside

Colorado

  • KOSI-FM Denver
  • KYGO-FM Denver
  • KYSL-FM Summit County

Florida

  • WBGG-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
  • WCFB-FM Orlando
  • WKIS-FM Miami
  • WMIB-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
  • WOKV-FM Jacksonville
  • WTBV-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg
  • WWRM-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg
  • WYCT-FM Pensacola
  • WUFT-FM Gainesville

Indiana

  • WFMS-FM Indianapolis
  • WZPL-FM Indianapolis

Maryland

  • WBAL-AM Baltimore

Massachusetts

  • WEEI-FM Boston
  • WWBX-FM Boston

Minnesota

  • KBHP-FM Bemidji
  • KIKV-FM Alexandria
  • KTMY-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul
  • KROX-AM Crookston

Missouri

  • KTBG-FM Kansas City

Nebraska

  • KXKT-FM Omaha

New York

  • WALK-FM Long Island
  • WCBS-FM New York
  • WKJY-FM Long Island

North Carolina

  • WMIT-FM Asheville

Ohio

  • WHIO-FM Dayton
  • WHKO-FM Dayton
  • WMMX-FM Dayton

Oklahoma

  • KRMG-FM Tulsa

Pennsylvania

  • WAMO-AM Pittsburgh
  • WDSY-FM Pittsburgh
  • WIP-FM Philadelphia
  • WUSL-FM Philadelphia

South Dakota

  • KXLG-FM Watertown

Texas

  • KBFB-FM Dallas – Ft. Worth

Utah

  • KRSP-FM Salt Lake City
  • KSFI-FM Salt Lake City

Virginia

  • WFLS-FM Fredericksburg

Washington

  • KIRO-AM Seattle
  • KIRO-FM Seattle

Washington, DC

  • WTOP-FM Washington

