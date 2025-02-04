NAB Announces 50 Finalists for 2025 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the 50 finalists for the 2025 NAB Crystal Radio Awards, which honor community service. Additionally, NAB will present Hubbard Broadcasting’s WJJY with the prestigious Crystal Heritage Award.

Ten winners will be selected from the finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, public relations firms, and community service organizations. The awards will be presented during a special ceremony at the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, on March 4.

The Crystal Heritage Award is given to stations that have won five Crystal Radio Awards, recognizing a sustained commitment to community service.

The 2025 Crystal finalists are:

Alabama

WXFL-FM Florence

Alaska

KNBA-FM Anchorage

Arizona

KSLX-FM Phoenix

KTAR-FM Phoenix

KUPD-FM Phoenix

California

KFRG-FM Riverside

Colorado

KOSI-FM Denver

KYGO-FM Denver

KYSL-FM Summit County

Florida

WBGG-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale

WCFB-FM Orlando

WKIS-FM Miami

WMIB-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale

WOKV-FM Jacksonville

WTBV-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg

WWRM-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg

WYCT-FM Pensacola

WUFT-FM Gainesville

Indiana

WFMS-FM Indianapolis

WZPL-FM Indianapolis

Maryland

WBAL-AM Baltimore

Massachusetts

WEEI-FM Boston

WWBX-FM Boston

Minnesota

KBHP-FM Bemidji

KIKV-FM Alexandria

KTMY-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul

KROX-AM Crookston

Missouri

KTBG-FM Kansas City

Nebraska

KXKT-FM Omaha

New York

WALK-FM Long Island

WCBS-FM New York

WKJY-FM Long Island

North Carolina

WMIT-FM Asheville

Ohio

WHIO-FM Dayton

WHKO-FM Dayton

WMMX-FM Dayton

Oklahoma

KRMG-FM Tulsa

Pennsylvania

WAMO-AM Pittsburgh

WDSY-FM Pittsburgh

WIP-FM Philadelphia

WUSL-FM Philadelphia

South Dakota

KXLG-FM Watertown

Texas

KBFB-FM Dallas – Ft. Worth

Utah

KRSP-FM Salt Lake City

KSFI-FM Salt Lake City

Virginia

WFLS-FM Fredericksburg

Washington

KIRO-AM Seattle

KIRO-FM Seattle

Washington, DC

WTOP-FM Washington