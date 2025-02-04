NAB Announces 50 Finalists for 2025 Crystal Radio Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has revealed the 50 finalists for the 2025 NAB Crystal Radio Awards, which honor community service. Additionally, NAB will present Hubbard Broadcasting’s WJJY with the prestigious Crystal Heritage Award.
Ten winners will be selected from the finalists by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, public relations firms, and community service organizations. The awards will be presented during a special ceremony at the NAB State Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, on March 4.
The Crystal Heritage Award is given to stations that have won five Crystal Radio Awards, recognizing a sustained commitment to community service.
The 2025 Crystal finalists are:
Alabama
- WXFL-FM Florence
Alaska
- KNBA-FM Anchorage
Arizona
- KSLX-FM Phoenix
- KTAR-FM Phoenix
- KUPD-FM Phoenix
California
- KFRG-FM Riverside
Colorado
- KOSI-FM Denver
- KYGO-FM Denver
- KYSL-FM Summit County
Florida
- WBGG-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
- WCFB-FM Orlando
- WKIS-FM Miami
- WMIB-FM Miami – Ft. Lauderdale
- WOKV-FM Jacksonville
- WTBV-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg
- WWRM-FM Tampa – St. Petersburg
- WYCT-FM Pensacola
- WUFT-FM Gainesville
Indiana
- WFMS-FM Indianapolis
- WZPL-FM Indianapolis
Maryland
- WBAL-AM Baltimore
Massachusetts
- WEEI-FM Boston
- WWBX-FM Boston
Minnesota
- KBHP-FM Bemidji
- KIKV-FM Alexandria
- KTMY-FM Minneapolis – St. Paul
- KROX-AM Crookston
Missouri
- KTBG-FM Kansas City
Nebraska
- KXKT-FM Omaha
New York
- WALK-FM Long Island
- WCBS-FM New York
- WKJY-FM Long Island
North Carolina
- WMIT-FM Asheville
Ohio
- WHIO-FM Dayton
- WHKO-FM Dayton
- WMMX-FM Dayton
Oklahoma
- KRMG-FM Tulsa
Pennsylvania
- WAMO-AM Pittsburgh
- WDSY-FM Pittsburgh
- WIP-FM Philadelphia
- WUSL-FM Philadelphia
South Dakota
- KXLG-FM Watertown
Texas
- KBFB-FM Dallas – Ft. Worth
Utah
- KRSP-FM Salt Lake City
- KSFI-FM Salt Lake City
Virginia
- WFLS-FM Fredericksburg
Washington
- KIRO-AM Seattle
- KIRO-FM Seattle
Washington, DC
- WTOP-FM Washington