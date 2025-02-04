Home Improvement Radio Host Tom Kraeutler Passes Away at 65

Tom Kraeutler, host of The Money Pit syndicated radio show and home improvement expert, passed away on February 2, following complications from surgery. He was 65. Kraeutler hosted the show alongside Leslie Segrete, with whom he also authored a book.

A craftsman, educator, and advocate for consumer home safety, Kraeutler built a career helping homeowners navigate repairs, renovations, and maintenance. He and Segrete built The Money Pit to 462 affiliates, creating one of the most listened-to home improvement podcasts in the process.

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Kraeutler played a key leadership role in Scouting America, serving as Chairman of the National Marketing Support Committee. He contributed to media teams for multiple National and World Scout Jamborees, helping promote the organization’s mission of leadership, service, and outdoor adventure for young people.

Segrete commented, “When my kids were born, Tom was there in the hospital. When my husband died, he held my hand and got me back to work. He was way more than just a friend and coworker. He was family.”

The Money Pit will continue airing with Segrete as the program’s production company, Squeaky Door Productions, explores options for a new host.