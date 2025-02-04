Eric Rowe Earns Marquee Spot as ‘Roula & Ryan’ Renews for Five

Houston morning radio team Roula Christie, Ryan Chase, and Eric Rowe have signed a five-year contract with Cumulus Media’s 104.1 KRBE, not only extending their show’s on-air tenure but expanding the show’s name to The Roula & Ryan Show with Eric.

The new name spotlights Rowe, a longtime cast member and Executive Producer. The deal also includes cast members Special K and Sam. Roula & Ryan were last re-signed to a similar extension in 2019.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President Alex Cadelago said, “I’m excited for the opportunity to extend our partnership with this talented, award-winning team of radio pros. It’s satisfying to know that KRBE and The Roula & Ryan Show with Eric will continue entertaining Houstonians during their morning commute, as they have for the past twenty years!”

KRBE Regional Content Director Leslie Whittle mentioned, “I’ve been honored to work with this fantastically talented group for almost twenty years and am ecstatic to look forward to (at least) another five with The Roula & Ryan Show with Eric. This show truly is the heartbeat of Houston, as they prove every day. Listen once and you’ll understand what they mean to our city and what Houston means to them.”

Roula Christie commented, “We are so excited to add Eric’s name to the marquee of our show. He has earned it and deserves it! Eric Rowe is the best Executive Producer in radio. He is hilarious on the air and a genius behind the scenes.”

She added, “We are thrilled to commit to KRBE for another five years! This will make us the longest-running morning show in the history of KRBE. It is our home, and we love that we are further cementing our bond with this city. Thanks to our Cumulus family Dave Milner, Brian Philips, Leslie Whittle, Alex Cadelago, and our agent Paul Anderson for always supporting us. A great show is made up of a great team, and ours is world-class. To our audience, we are privileged to be part of your family – thanks for being part of ours!”