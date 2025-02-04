Cipolla, Kiger, and Quinn Take on Executive Roles At Townsquare

Townsquare Media has elevated three veteran team members to newly created executive leadership roles, highlighting the company’s increasing focus on data-driven strategy, local media sales, and programmatic advertising.

Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics Cristina Cipolla is now Chief Data Officer. The CDO role emphasizes the growing importance of data in informing company strategies, content planning, and driving incremental revenue.

Townsquare Chief Operating Officer Erik Hellum stated, “There is no one more deserving than Cristina for this position – her leadership, innovation, collaboration, and understanding of our business have been instrumental in our success.”

Senior Vice President of Sales Matt Kiger has been named Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media. Kiger, who joined Townsquare in 2012, will oversee sales initiatives across Townsquare’s local digital media and broadcast radio platforms.

“Matt’s leadership, teaching ability, and focus on our Townsquare playbook have made a significant impact. His new role will help our local teams achieve success in every market,” Hellum added.

Kiger said, “I am incredibly honored to take the role of Chief Revenue Officer, Local Media, and look forward to working with the talented Townsquare team to drive growth and innovation for our clients and communities.”

Lastly, Townsquare has promoted Kelly Quinn to Chief Revenue Officer of Ignite, the company’s in-house programmatic digital advertising division. Quinn has been with Townsquare since its inception in 2010 and has served as Senior Vice President of Sales since January 2022.

Ignite President Todd Lawley said, “Kelly is the ideal choice to lead Ignite. His coaching and leadership skills will continue to drive exceptional results across our strategic initiatives.”

Quinn commented, “With our unique combination of solutions, data, and expertise, we’re well-positioned to help clients, agency partners, and media partners achieve meaningful growth.”