Edison: Home Beats Car for Podcast Listening Time

Home is where the podcasts are. At least, that’s what Edison Research’s latest Share of Ear findings reveal, again disproving the notion that the car is the primary location for podcast consumption.

According to the latest data, 67% of daily podcast listening time occurs at home. Behind this trend? Flexibility and freedom to multitask, along with a significant rise in audio consumption through Internet-connected TVs and devices. In 2016, just 2% of Americans aged 13 and above used these platforms for audio, but that figure jumped to 6.9% by mid-2023 per Edison data.

The workplace finishes as a distant second for the most popular spot for podcast listening, accounting for 16% of daily consumption time. In-car listening represents only 11%, as short drives and quick errands may not lend themselves well to longer podcast formats. The remaining 6% of listening happens in various other settings, such as gyms, grocery stores, or during walks.

This measures home listening even higher than measured in Cumulus Media’s 2024 Audioscape Report, which said home podcast consumption accounts for 65% of total listening time.

As previously reported by Edison, traditional radio remains number one in ad-supported in-car audio, capturing 86% of listening time overall and maintaining an 82% share among drivers aged 18-34. 62% of consumers say they would not consider purchasing a car without AM/FM reception.