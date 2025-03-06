Women To Watch: Déjà Vu; ‘The Déjà Vu Show’

Déjà Vu is currently heard locally on WBLS in New York City, the nationally syndicated Déjà Vu Show, and on SiriusXM’s The Heat. In addition to radio, she is also the announcer for ABC’s LIVE with Kelly & Mark.

Her passion? “I love empowering people to use their gifts, talents and abilities,” she says. “We are often looking for the ‘next’ thing, but a lot of what’s already inside of us holds the key to our success. So, I hold ‘Ignite Your Hustle’ workshops for women to work through those goals and dreams on the side.”

Déjà started her career in Jacksonville, Florida, and has moved all over the country as an announcer and Program Director. “I always wanted to be an announcer/broadcaster,” explains Déjà. “I was the nerd that did the school announcements and hosted all of the ceremonies. I went on air during an internship, and I’ve been running my mouth ever since! LOL.”

“Working in the #1 market was a career goal of mine and to not only have reached that goal, but to have assisted others in getting their start in radio, has made me feel like I’m operating in my purpose.”

“I hope that my show leaves each listener with a bit of brightness added to their day,” says Déjà. “I want to be remembered for bringing good vibes as well as good info, music, culture and motivation. That’s what I want to provide every day.”

“I love that no one day is ever the same in this business. There’s breaking news to chat about, celeb stories that keep listeners riveted to the show and of course the music, the great connector!”

“While I’m very proud of the success and happiness I have achieved, it hasn’t always been easy,” Déjà insists. “Getting fired from a job I loved really rocked my world once. I learned that it’s almost a rite of passage in the radio industry, but it still put a ding in my shiny armor. I gave myself a five-minute pity party, and then I got busy. I began doing voice-overs, speaking engagements, and learned to scale my outside activities. I also learned that I am resilient and no matter what comes my way, I’m still winning.”

“Some of the best advice I’ve been given over the years is to stay curious and learn new things about the business. The world is ever evolving! It’s the knowledge of those new trends and insights that set you apart and set you on the path to success.”

Déjà Vu’s priority and focus for the rest of 2025: “Strategy. I don’t want to just be busy; I want to be intentional as I continue to build out my media offerings,” she says. “Like Kendrick [Lamar] said, ‘It’s bigger than the music.’ My future is a MOVEMENT!”

Follow Déjà Vu @OfficialDejaVuShow and @DejaVuSpeaks on all platforms.