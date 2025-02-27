WSUL Heart-A-Thon Raises Over $80K for NY Heart Health

The 47th Annual 98.3 WSUL Heart-A-Thon raised over $80,000 to support heart health initiatives in New York’s Sullivan County. The event, which aired live on the Bold Gold Media station on February 21, featured a full day of fundraising, education, and awareness.

Proceeds from the Heart-A-Thon will benefit several local health organizations, including Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills, Sullivan 180, A Single Bite, STEAM Fund, and NAMI of Sullivan County. The funds will help support programs focused on prevention, education, and treatment of heart disease.

Local businesses, organizations, and residents rallied together, contributing through monetary donations, blood donations at the Blood Drive, and participation in the Health Fair. In the weeks leading up to the event, community members also supported the cause by purchasing Heart Cards, which were displayed across the region.

Bold Gold Media General Manager Dawn Ciorciari said, “Year after year, the Heart-A-Thon proves the power of community, and this year was no exception. We were able to expand public engagement opportunities while continuing to emphasize the importance of heart health and mental well-being. The support from our sponsors, volunteers, and listeners has been truly inspiring.”