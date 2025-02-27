Rochester’s WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman To Retire

Rochester NPR member WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman has announced his retirement, marking the end of a 47-year career in journalism. Gorbman, one of the longest-serving news directors in New York, will officially step down on March 28.

A native of Queens, Gorbman began his broadcasting career in college and worked at stations across New York, Connecticut, and Washington, DC, before landing in Rochester at WHAM in 1994. He transitioned to WXXI in 2013 where he has overseen daily news operations, delivering reports on business, politics, crime, and local affairs.

His dedication to journalism is being recognized by colleagues and industry veterans.

WXXI Executive Editor Denise Young said, “It’s going to take a village of people to fill in what he does on his own.” Former WHAM Station Manager Jeff Howlett added, “He is the old-fashioned, dig-up-the-news kind of guy.” New York State Broadcasters Association President David Donovan stating, “Randy set the gold standard for news directors. There are only a few – very few – that can compare with his service record.”

Despite retiring, Gorbman hinted that he may stay involved in broadcasting in some capacity. A successor has yet to be named.