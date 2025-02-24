Ilja Volkers Joins PURE Jingles as Chief Commercial Officer

European audio branding company PURE Jingles has appointed Ilja Volkers as Chief Commercial Officer. Volkers brings his experience from BMG, Bertelsmann, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group to the company’s leadership team.

The hiring comes after the company hired former USRN EVP of Programming Andy Denemark as its US Branding Consultant.

PURE Jingles CEO Melvin Sleeking said, “Ilja’s expertise and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our ambitions. His ability to enhance client relationships while driving innovation and creativity will allow us to evolve our offerings and contribute to the ongoing transformation of radio broadcasting and imaging. With technology, data, and strategic development shaping the future of the audio sector, we are excited to explore new possibilities under Ilja’s leadership.”

Volkers added, “The audio landscape is evolving rapidly, and the chance to help guide PURE Jingles into its next phase of growth presents exciting opportunities and challenges. I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team and valued clients to deliver innovative sound solutions that not only captivate audiences but also create measurable value for brands and broadcasters. Creativity, technology, data, and continuous development will be key to advancing these solutions, ensuring we maintain our leadership position in the industry.”