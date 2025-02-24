MRN, PRN Partnership Creates New NASCAR Racing Network

NASCAR’s Motor Racing Network and Speedway Motorsports’ Performance Racing Network have launched the NASCAR Racing Network, a collaboration designed to expand and enhance radio coverage into the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The new network debuted earlier this month with live coverage of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season opener, the Fresh From Florida 250, at Daytona International Speedway.

Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz stated, “Working side by side, MRN and PRN have built one of the largest radio networks in sports, delivering the excitement of NASCAR racing to hundreds of thousands of race fans coast to coast. The NASCAR Racing Network builds on each other’s strengths and creates a new path for us to elevate the NASCAR Radio landscape for fans and stakeholders of the sport.”

Performance Racing Network SVP and General Manager Gerry Horn commented, “Longtime fans of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series may notice new voices but will hear the same great coverage they have come to expect over the years. We are thrilled to formalize a partnership that will strengthen both networks, allowing us to continue providing award-winning NASCAR coverage to fans nationwide.”