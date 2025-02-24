KQED Expands FM Coverage With MaxxCasting in East Bay

KQED, the NPR affiliate serving the San Francisco Bay Area, has deployed a MaxxCasting system via GeoBroadcast Solutions. The system is designed to improve FM signal coverage in the East Bay, addressing long-standing reception challenges.

The station is using four MaxxCasting nodes in Contra Costa County, particularly in Walnut Creek, Concord, and Pleasant Hill, where terrain and urban development have historically caused interference and dropouts. KQED joins broadcasters like EMF and Activo Broadcasting in harnessing the technology.

GeoBroadcast Solutions CTO John Paul Littleton said, “Every market has unique needs. With KQED, our focus was on overcoming specific signal challenges in densely populated areas. The result is a solution that meets regulatory standards and improves coverage in areas previously plagued by signal blockages.”