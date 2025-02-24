South Dakota Radiothon Hits New Milestone for St. Jude

Riverfront Broadcasting’s annual Black Hills Cares for St. Jude radiothon set a new fundraising record, collecting $95,154 in donations from XROCK (KDDX) and Eagle Country (KZZI) listeners across Rapid City and Spearfish, SD.

The two-day event featured personal stories from St. Jude families, highlighting the hospital’s impact on children battling serious medical conditions. The radiothon has surpassed $1 million in total donations since its start in 2011.

Riverfront Broadcasting General Manager Jim Kallas remarked, “Every year I am overwhelmed by the support of our listening audience, our sponsors, and the dedication of our air staff to come together to do good. After 15 years and over a million dollars raised, to be able to achieve another record year shows the bond between our stations and our community is stronger than ever.”