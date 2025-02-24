Happy Three Minute Day

To all those who celebrate.

Today marks a monumental shift in how radio ratings are gathered in all PPM markets. You have heard the theories and projections from Nielsen. At noon local time, you will have the opportunity to see what has changed with the January survey release – on a granular level.

First, a note of caution. One book does not a trend make. As you dive into the numbers be wary of making any knee-jerk decisions. I would hold off until the new system has given us three months’ worth of data. I am confident Nielsen has bench tested the new system sufficiently and that we can trust the numbers but… stuff happens.

Here are a couple of things that will help you put this new information into perspective and gain broader insight into how it has unfolded around the country.

First, Radio Ink is holding a webinar – The 3-Minute Difference: Nielsen’s New Rule and You – on March 6th at 12PM ET. Mike McVay and Yours truly from Research Director, Inc. will be discussing what has transpired to date and what you can do with this information. This is a brave new world in radio ratings. It presents us with an opportunity to reorient our thinking about both programming and sales.

Second, every month Research Director, Inc. produces the Radio Ratings Roundup where we dissect the ratings results for the top twenty markets. In addition, this is the only service that goes beyond the 6+ demo. We also provide analysis for 25-54, 18-34, and 18-49.

Based on what Nielsen has already revealed, we know that the biggest impact from the three-minute rule will be on PUMM. We will be looking at how much it has grown in the markets we feature.

Our first breakout will drop at 5P ET today. You can make sure you have this valuable information in your inbox by signing up for our Hot Topics weekly blog.

This new ratings measurement system will dominate our thoughts for at least the next several months. Be a part of the conversation so radio can reap the most benefits from this change.

See you on March 6th!