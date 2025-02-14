SiriusXM to Provide Flag-to-Flag Coverage of the Daytona 500

SiriusXM has announced its plans for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, including live race broadcasts, in-car audio from top drivers, and special content from the Daytona Fan Zone featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr.

On race day, SiriusXM’s live coverage begins at 7a ET, with the green flag expected to drop around 2:30p ET.

Listeners can hear every lap live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Post-race coverage will include interviews with the Daytona 500 champion and other drivers. In addition, SiriusXM will offer 10 Driver2Crew Chatter channels, allowing fans to listen to in-car audio from Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Brad Keselowski.

On February 17, The Morning Drive with Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone will feature live interviews with the 2025 Daytona 500 champion, crew chief, and team owner.