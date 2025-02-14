Blast From The Past: Jami Mayberry; KBUY, 1979

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Jami Mayberry at KBUY in Amarillo in 1979.

Jami sends this shot from inside the control room of “Amarillo’s Only Stereo Country” – the first FM country format station in the market.

Thanks, Jami! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.