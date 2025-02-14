Country Music’s Top Artists Set for CRS 2025 Luncheons

With CRS 2025 days away, attendees are in for a dazzling array of Country music talent on display with three major label-hosted luncheons featuring performances from a mix of rising talent and certified superstars.

The Warner Music Nashville Luncheon is Wednesday, February 19. The event will feature performances from Gavin Adcock, Avery Anna, Sam Barber, Tyler Braden, Chase Matthew, Redferrin, and Hudson Westbrook.

Warner Music Nashville SVP of Radio & Commercial Partnerships Kristen Williams said, “This year’s lineup features artists who are creating some of the most reactive music in the country format right now. Every night they turn audiences into fans and I am excited for everyone in attendance to be able to say, ‘I saw them first…’ at CRS 2025.”

The Team UMG at the Ryman luncheon is scheduled for Thursday at the historic Ryman Auditorium. The lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Crowe Boys, Jordan Davis, Eric Church, Carter Faith, Belle Frantz, Vince Gill, Tyler Hubbard, Bryce Leatherwood, Vincent Mason, Parker McCollum, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi, Josh Ross, and Tucker Wetmore.

Finally, the Big Machine Label Group Luncheon will close out the CRS 2025 luncheon series on Friday. The event will feature performances from Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Jackson Dean, Mackenzie Carpenter, Preston Cooper, Chase McDaniel, Greylan James, Chris Janson, Caroline Jones, Shaylen, and Jack Wharff and The Tobacco Flatts.

Big Machine Label Group Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta said, “In what has become a CRS tradition, we’re extremely proud to present this stellar lineup. This year’s showcase highlights not only superstar talent but also the best in new and rising artists.”

While advance registration for CRS 2025 has closed, on-site registration will be available starting February 19. More details can be found on the CRS site.