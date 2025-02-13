Melz On The Mic Out At Townsquare Media’s 107.3 Kiss FM

Melz On The Mic has exited Townsquare Media’s 107.3 Kiss FM (KISX) in Tyler/Longview, TX, after four years. Melz joined KISX in 2020 and was promoted to Brand Manager in 2022 after serving nearly a decade as APD and on-air personality at KSSM/KOOC Killeen/Temple.

While leaving KISX, Melz will continue to produce and host the syndicated Brown Liquor Music, which airs on weekends in several markets across the Southern US. He also plans to expand his video and audio podcast productions and pursue additional voiceover work.

Melz said, “I’m grateful for the love and support I’ve received from my listeners, colleagues, and the entire Tyler community. This isn’t goodbye – it’s see you later.”