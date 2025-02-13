Peoria’s 104.9 The Wolf Raises Over $71K for St. Jude Kids

Midwest Communications’ 104.9 The Wolf (WXCL) has wrapped up another Country Cares radiothon, raising $71,025 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Peoria, IL listeners gave generously over the two-day event, surpassing last year’s total of $70,104.90.

The radiothon was led by morning host Mike Stechman and afternoon personality John Young.

Young emphasized the impact of these donations, stating, “It means that kids are going to have their lives saved because they’re fighting cancer and they can’t do it alone. So they need folks like us. We don’t have a bunch of bigwigs signing a bunch of big fat checks, it’s blue-collar people, our listeners, our people.”