Entries Now Open for 2025 International Women’s Podcast Awards

The International Women’s Podcast Awards are set to return for the fifth year this June. The event will again be held in London with a global livestream to honor the achievements of women in podcasting across ten categories, which are now open for entry.

Unlike traditional awards that focus on entire shows, the IWPAs spotlight exceptional “moments” of audio brilliance. A panel of podcasters, journalists, and industry professionals will judge the submissions, selecting winners based on creativity, storytelling, and overall impact.

Podcasts of all genres are eligible. Among the returning categories are Moment of Factual Clarity, which highlights clear and engaging explanations by subject matter experts, and Moment of Podcasting Panache in a Language Other Than English, which last year featured entries in 15 languages, including Garifuna, Taiwanese, and Moldovan.

To ensure accessibility, the IWPA Bursary Fund will once again offer free entry for applicants worldwide, continuing its commitment to inclusivity in podcasting.

IWPA Founder Naomi Mellor said, “We are delighted to have opened entries for this year’s International Women’s Podcast Awards. We were blown away by the number and quality of entries received in 2024, and cannot wait to hear the audio submitted this year. We love to celebrate and showcase work that’s been produced, as podcasting is a powerful medium that provides a platform for people to tell their story, showcase their work, and have their voice heard. We encourage all podcasters to submit their entries and be a part of this event.”