Anna Witte Joins Charlotte FC Radio Broadcast Team

Charlotte FC and Urban One Charlotte have announced Anna Witte as the club’s new color analyst for radio broadcasts. She joins play-by-play announcer Will Palaszczuk, beginning with the team’s season opener against Seattle Sounders FC on February 22.

Sports Radio WFNZ serves as the flagship for the MLS club’s radio network.

Witte, a former Penn State women’s soccer player, brings extensive soccer broadcasting experience, having called matches for the NWSL, USL, and various collegiate leagues. She has also worked as a sideline reporter and studio analyst, covering the NWSL Draft and contributing to the Women’s Sports Network.

Anna Witte stated, “As a North Carolina native who grew up playing and falling in love with the beautiful game, it’s an honor to join the Charlotte FC broadcast team to cover this incredible club. I’m excited to share the stories of the players, highlight the sport’s impact in the Carolinas, and bring all the action to the best fans in MLS. I cannot wait to join Will and kick off the season against Seattle.”

Palaszczuk commented, “I’m so thrilled that I get to share the booth with Anna. Someone with her combined playing and broadcasting experience, coupled with her Carolina roots, makes her the perfect fit for this role. I can’t wait for us to begin the season together.”