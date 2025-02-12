Atlantic City’s Cat Country 107.3 Raises Over $162K For St. Jude

Townsquare Media New Jersey’s Cat Country 107.3 (WPUR) has wrapped up its 26th annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $162,765.15 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over two days.

The radiothon has become a tradition in and around Atlantic City, bringing the community together to support the lifesaving work at St. Jude. Each year, donations help fund treatments and research, ensuring families never receive a bill for medical care, travel, housing, or food.

Morning host Jahna Michal said, “All of us here at Cat Country are SO filled with gratitude on behalf of the patients and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Your dedication to the cause is truly inspiring, and we’re so grateful for your commitment and generosity. We truly cannot thank you enough!”

“Honestly, it’s always a humbling experience each and every year to get the chance to witness the amazing generosity of the people in our community. Some of the biggest hearts in the world are found right here in South Jersey, and we couldn’t be more proud to see it,” she added.