Binnie Media Strengthens Sales Leadership with Promotions

Binnie Media has announced a series of executive promotions across its sales teams. The New England broadcaster has elevated Jon Sundberg to Executive Vice President of Sales, overseeing operations across all 17 radio stations and other properties.

President and CEO Massimo Rosati said, “Jon has been an integral part of our continued growth and has a vision for the future of our company as a multi-media leader in our markets.”

Additional promotions include Eliza Tremblay as Vice President of Sales in Portland, Bronwyn Lapointe as Vice President of Sales for Binnie Outdoor and Seacoast, and Don Bedell as Vice President of Sales for the Mid-Coast Maine market.

Binnie Media Chief Operating Officer Faith Francis commented, “We have an incredible team of hard-working professionals! We are proud of our great culture at Binnie Media, allowing people to have flexibility with accountability, and allow employees the opportunity to be promoted from within.”