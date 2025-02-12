Inter Miami CF Lands English Radio Deal with ESPN West Palm

Good Karma Broadcasting’s ESPN West Palm (WUUB) is now the official English-language radio partner of Inter Miami CF. The agreement comes after sister station Deportes Radio 760AM (WEFL-AM), secured the Spanish-language broadcast rights in October.

The partnership includes live coverage of all 34 Inter Miami CF regular season games and playoff matches plus an active presence at Chase Stadium’s Inter Miami CF Fan Zone during select home games. The broadcasts will also be available for live streaming nationwide on the Deportes Radio FC app and SiriusXM via Deportes Radio 760AM, with extended pre-game and post-game video coverage on ESPN West Palm’s YouTube channels.

Inter Miami CF now joins ESPN West Palm’s live sports portfolio of Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat games.

Inter Miami CF Vice President of Fan Strategy and Experience Chris Allan said, “We are always looking for ways to strengthen the bond with our fanbase. Partnering with ESPN 106.3 provides Inter Miami with a platform to share exclusive content and unique insights with our passionate local fans from Palm Beach County.”

GKB West Palm Market Manager Stephanie Prince-Springmeyer added, “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Inter Miami CF to include English-language broadcasts on ESPN 106.3. This expansion reflects the incredible growth of soccer in the United States, fueled by the passion of fans and the star power of players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba as well as hometown standouts such as Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruiz. The beautiful game has the unique ability to unite communities, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of bringing this excitement to all fans in South Florida via Deportes 760AM and ESPN 106.3FM.”