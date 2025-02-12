Jensen Lewis Joins ‘VSiN By the Books,’ ‘Prop Points’ Expands

As we enter the NFL offseason, VSiN is launching a revamped programming lineup, including the addition of Jensen Lewis to mornings. Lewis joins Dave Ross to co-host VSiN By the Books, covering basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis, and horse racing.

A former MLB relief pitcher, Lewis played nine seasons in the majors, primarily with the Cleveland Indians, before moving into broadcasting as an analyst for the Cleveland Guardians and a host on iHeartMedia’s Newsradio WTAM 1100 and Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-AM). He will continue his work with MLB Network, SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio, and ESPN as a college baseball analyst.

VSiN is also expanding Prop Points, which launched in August with John Hansen. The show, centered around prop betting markets, is bringing in RotoWire’s Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen to cover player props across basketball, baseball, hockey, and fantasy sports.

The sports betting network is broadcast from Las Vegas and major gaming venues across the US on more than 300 terrestrial radio stations, the iHeartRadio app, SiriusXM YouTubeTV, regional sports networks, and VSiN’s website.

VSiN Executive VP of Talent & Programming Steve Cohen commented, “VSiN covers the football season like no other network can, but now is the time of year when the team can really flex its muscles across other sports betting markets. If you can bet on it, our team is analyzing it, and as we continue to expand our audience, you’ll see us giving even more sports fans everything they need to know about the current sports betting menu.”