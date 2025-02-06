Bobbie Loesch Named Market President for iHeart Pittsburgh

iHeartMedia has promoted Bobbie Loesch to Pittsburgh Market President. In her new role, Loesch will oversee the cluster’s six stations after serving as Senior Vice President of Sales for seven years.

Loesch’s career with iHeartMedia began in 2004 when she joined the Pittsburgh market. She has held several leadership roles, including General Sales Manager for 102.5 WDVE and BIG 104.7, Director of Digital, National Sales Manager, Director of New Business for iHeartMedia Pittsburgh, and Local Sales Manager and Account Executive for 96.1 KISS. Loesch began her career at Townsquare Media in 1998.

iHeartMedia Division President D.J. Hodge commented, “Bobbie has been an instrumental and driving force behind the success of our Pittsburgh cluster for over 20 years, and her leadership and vision make her the perfect fit to lead the team into the future.”

Loesch said “I am genuinely honored to be appointed to this role and deeply appreciate the trust placed in me to lead this exceptionally talented team. My colleagues, our partners, and our audiences are the cornerstone of our success. I am excited to build on our achievements and further elevate our dominance in the market, and I’m eager to continue to help brands harness the unmatched reach, scale, and efficiency that only iHeart can deliver.”