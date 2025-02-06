Kelly Trask Has A Vision For Local Radio

In the February issue of Radio Ink, the spotlight is on Kelly Trask, co-founder of Southern Indiana Radio Network and BK Media Solutions. Kelly’s story is one of resilience and innovation, from launching a radio network with her late husband Blair Trask to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of digital and traditional media integration.

In our exclusive cover story, she shares insights on building a business, adapting to industry shifts, and championing localism in both advertising and talent development.

On integrating digital with radio:

“I was just explaining this to a client last week, you can do all the digital you want, you can spend thousands of dollars a month and do an awesome digital campaign. I think you can take those same dollars and restructure them a little bit, take a couple tactics on the digital side, but don’t abandon that traditional media that got you where you were, or where you are.”

On the power of localism in advertising sales:

“I met with a client about a month ago and they said ‘We had so-and-so call us, but they’re not from here. They’re in a different city. They can do X, Y, and Z, but I’d rather do X, Y, and Z with you if you can give it to me because I know you care and I can sit across the table and look you in the eye when it does or doesn’t work.’ I think that’s important.”

On retaining local talent:

“I’ve never worked for iHeart or Cumulus, so I don’t know what kind of magic wands they have to work with. But this is the beautiful thing about independent or local radio: If you want to be the sports announcer and have some clients on the side, or you want to do weather on Saturdays, chances are you’re going to get to do that.”

