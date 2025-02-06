Darryl Huger Rejoins South Carolina Public Radio As News Director

South Carolina ETV and Public Radio has appointed veteran journalist Darryl Huger as its News Director. With more than 30 years of experience in broadcast news and communications, Huger will oversee SCETV’s radio, television, and online news operations.

Huger’s new role marks a return to SCETV, where he began as chief photographer in 1985 before becoming a senior producer. Most recently, Huger was a Senior Communications Specialist at Dominion Energy. He has previous experience as News Director for WACH-TV, Assistant News Director at WCSC-TV, and has managed news operations at WTVM/WXTX in Georgia.

As news director, he will manage SC Public Radio’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered local coverage, oversee digital and broadcast news content, and coordinate with SCETV’s Director of Transparency to enhance public access through livestreaming and multimedia initiatives. He will also support SCEIN, SCETV’s weather service.

SCETV President and CEO Adrienne Fairwell stated, “Darryl’s extensive experience and deep connection to South Carolina make him the perfect fit for this role. His passion for storytelling and dedication to high-quality journalism will be invaluable as we continue to serve our community with integrity and excellence.”

Assistant General Manager Dr. Stephanie Cook added, “Darryl’s tenured career and knowledge of the public media mission make him an exceptional addition to our team. His leadership will be crucial as we strive to expand our coverage and deepen our connection with the communities we serve.”

Huger said, “This is a homecoming for me, and I am thrilled to collaborate with the dedicated team here and leverage my experience to highlight the unique stories of the Palmetto State. South Carolina is filled with unique voices and compelling experiences, and I look forward to leading our team in bringing these narratives to the forefront.”