Andy Denemark Takes Relations Roost With BruteHawke

In January, Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR first shared that European audio branding company PURE Jingles chose Andy Denemark for a US-focused role, serving as its domestic Branding Consultant. Now the United Stations veteran has a second new role.

BruteHawke Industries, the media company formed last year by radio industry veterans Lou Brutus and Randy Hawke to continue production of the HardDrive Radio brand, is handing its affiliate relations reins to Denemark. Denemark brings extensive experience in that field from his tenure at United Stations.

In 1994, he joined USRN, creating and distributing numerous programs across various radio formats before departing in 2024.

Daily and weekend HardDrive programs will continue to be distributed by United Stations, now owned by Gemini XIII.

Denemark commented, “HardDrive XL and the original weekend edition of HardDrive are legendary leaders in rock radio. I had the pleasure of being involved with these shows for years, and to now continue helping the production team maximize their exposure going forward is an extremely exciting role to take on.”

Programming and Content Director Randy Hawke commented, “It’s like we’re putting the dream team back together with Matt continuing on and Andy joining us. No one is better plugged into the broadcast world than Andy, making him the perfect person to bring the shows to an even wider audience.”

Hawke also serves as Market Manager of Mid-West Family Broadcasting’s eight stations in Madison, WI.

Brutus rose to prominence as an on-air personality at WHJY in Providence, RI, in the early 1990s, and would later work at Rock 103.5 (WRCX) in Chicago. In July 1996, hardDrive with Lou Brutus began syndication. In 2001, Brutus joined SiriusXM. He exited in March 2023 as part of a wide-spread reduction-in-force initiative.