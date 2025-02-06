WCCO Listeners Help Raise $427K to Fight Hunger in Minnesota

Audacy’s 830 WCCO in Minneapolis raised more than $427,000 during its 16th annual End Hunger Together radiothon, benefiting Second Harvest Heartland. The twelve-hour event pushed the station’s all-time fundraising efforts to over $4.5 million.

featured interviews with community leaders, including Second Harvest Heartland CEO Allison O’Toole, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach and board member Chris Finch, and Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard.

WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane said, “Every donation helps make a real difference, and we are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support to help Second Harvest Heartland ‘Make Hunger History.’ Because of the incredible generosity from our listeners and partners, this year’s radiothon has once again illustrated the power and reach of 830 WCCO in the community. Together, we are turning compassion into action and having a lasting impact.”

O’Toole echoed the sentiment, highlighting the pressing need for food assistance in the region. “WCCO listeners always show up for the state of Minnesota. At a time when one in five families are living with food insecurity, we need everyone at the table to turn the tide. Second Harvest Heartland is grateful for our incredible partners at 830 WCCO and our sponsors from Lexus of Wayzata and Maplewood, Lindus Construction, and Compeer Financial. The dollars raised today will have an immediate impact on our goal to cut hunger in half for all of Minnesota.”

Second Harvest Heartland was established in 2001 when Second Harvest Great Minneapolis and Second Harvest St. Paul merged, combining over four decades of experience in hunger relief efforts. Today, it remains one of the nation’s largest and most effective organizations dedicated to fighting food insecurity.