iHeart, NPR, Wondery Lead Triton’s November Podcast Ranker

Triton Digital has published its US Podcast Ranker for the November 2024 reporting period, spanning November 4 through December 1, and the usual suspects all made their appearances in the top three, marking another strong showing for radio companies.

For November, the iHeart Audience Network again secured the #1 position on the Top Sales Networks Report with 66.0 million average weekly downloads and 19.4 million average weekly users. NPR ranked second with 25.8 million average weekly downloads and 6.7 million average weekly users, while Wondery held the #3 spot with 19.2 million average weekly downloads and 7.1 million average weekly users.

Among individual podcasts, NPR News Now (NPR) led the rankings for both downloads and listeners. Up First (NPR) followed in the #2 position, with The Dan Bongino Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) rounding out the top three. Notably, The Dan Bongino Show climbed to #3 in listener rankings for the reporting period.

November also saw several new podcasts debuting on the ranker. Among downloads, new entries included Someone Knows Something (CBC/Radio-Canada), The Sports Junkies (Audacy Podcast Network), It’s Been a Minute With Sam Sanders (NPR), The Chris Plante Show (Cumulus Podcast Network), and The Ben Ferguson Podcast (iHeart Audience Network). For listeners, debuts included Brooke and Jeffrey: Second Date Update (iHeart Audience Network) and Against The Odds (Wondery).

The rankings are based on Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, adhering to v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.