Building In Radio’s Places of Power

(By Cameron Coats) It’s been a big week for the “radio with wheels.” Radio’s symbiotic tie to the car was displayed for all to see, outside of the usual realm of studies and surveys. It also marked a show of health and wisdom that comes with leaning into a core strength.

On Tuesday, SiriusXM admitted its struggles to attract younger subscribers under its streaming-focused strategy over the past year and announced it is prioritizing high-value automotive users, which account for 90% of its audience. The broadcaster’s streaming services will now be framed as value-added benefits for core (read: car) subscribers.

Yesterday, iHeartMedia released a major update to its iHeartRadio app, promising “everything you love about your car radio, in the palm of your hand.” The update introduces features like presets for favorite stations and podcasts, a scan button for exploring stations nationwide, and a live radio “dial” to scroll through.

Granted, the dial isn’t sorted by frequency, it’s sorted by iHeart stations to non-iHeart stations, but when you create the tech, such are the liberties you get to take.

For me, it’s noteworthy to see radio’s biggest players “get back to basics.” It’s interesting to think that the car is a place of power for radio – even when you aren’t listening in the car.

So what are radio’s other places of power?

Ultimately, whether it’s in-car or not, focusing on what makes radio powerful from the start will still drive growth, loyalty, and influence. Making your radio app feel familiar to where most people listen to your radio stations should be common sense. Focusing on where 90% of your audience gets your product from is common sense.

Radio isn’t Spotify or Apple Music – but on the flip side, they aren’t us. They don’t have what we have. While they may tap their toes on our turf from time to time (I still can’t stand Spotify’s AI DJ), they don’t stretch their business models to try and match ours.

Maybe that’s a good lesson for the rest of us.

Cameron Coats is the Online Editor of Radio Ink.