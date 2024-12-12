iHeartRadio App Redesign Aims To Deliver ‘Car Radio’ Experience

iHeartMedia has introduced a completely revamped iHeartRadio app, marking its most momentous update since 2011. Promising “everything you love about your car radio, in the palm of your hand,” the new app heavily leans into traditional radio hallmarks.

The updated app includes several new features, such as custom presets that allow users to save up to 15 of their favorite stations, playlists, podcasts, and artist channels. The scan button lets listeners explore and sample stations nationwide, filtered by city or genre. The live radio dial mimics the experience of tuning into a car radio while organizing stations by location and genre for easy discovery.

Users can also explore trending content across podcasts, playlists, and artist stations, with real-time updates showing what’s popular among other listeners. Another addition is on-screen lyrics, available for live radio, artist radio, and playlists.

The app also integrates exclusive content from iHeartMedia stations, including artist news, in-studio interviews, and one-tap contest entries.

The app is currently rolling out to Android and iOS users and will be fully available by December 17.

iHeart CEO Bob Pittman said, “Our listeners have made it clear that they want a streaming audio platform that’s intuitive and familiar, reflecting the simplicity of the car radio while embracing the full capabilities of streaming technology. The redesigned iHeartRadio app does just that, bringing together the best features of the car radio and the mobile app.”

iHeart Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne added, “This experience blends the familiarity of the car radio with digital innovation to enable users to easily find the stations, artists, and podcasts they know and love, fostering the fun, spontaneous discovery and connection that comes with live car radio – all through their phones, anywhere they go.”