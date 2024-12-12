EMF Grows Hispanic Outreach with Radio Nueva Vida Acquisition

Educational Media Foundation, the operator of Christian radio networks K-LOVE and Air1, is acquiring the Spanish-language Christian radio network Radio Nueva Vida and its associated stations and translators. Both broadcasters have been partners since 2010.

Radio Nueva Vida operates 12 full-power FMs and one AM across California, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon. They also broadcast on dozens of FM translators and HD subchannels in the US from New York City to Nevada.



The agreement, which is subject to FCC approval, will bring RNV – currently operated by The Association for Community Education, Inc. – under EMF’s umbrella. Once the agreement is finalized, EMF will become the sole member of the Association, making Radio Nueva Vida a subsidiary of the foundation.

No financial terms on the deal have been disclosed yet, but team members from RNV will continue in their roles under the new structure.

The purchase comes as EMF extends its outreach into the Hispanic community. Earlier this year, EMF launched Música de Adoración!, a Spanish worship stream powered by Air1.

EMF Interim CEO Tom Stultz said, “For more than 42 years, EMF has been a pioneer in using media to share the Gospel. This alignment with Phil and Mary Guthrie and the RNV Team will enable us to innovate and reach new audiences, ensuring our mission continues to thrive in a whole new way.”

RNV President Phil Guthrie remarked, “Since 2010, Educational Media Foundation has partnered with Radio Nueva Vida to serve the rapidly growing Spanish-speaking population. I am thrilled we are solidifying our Kingdom partnership; there is so much work to do, and I know with God’s help, together we’ll be better!”