Bryan Broadcasting Wraps Up 2024 with Giving in Aggieland

Bryan Broadcasting is closing out 2024 with a season of giving, dedicating its airwaves and efforts to initiatives that made a meaningful impact across Texas’ Brazos Valley – like raising over $1.2 million for local non-profits and distributing turkeys to families in need.

Candy 95’s Brazos Valley Gives Radiothon, held in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, joined 198 local non-profits across a nine-county area. Candy 95 dedicated its airwaves to these organizations, providing a platform for them to share their missions and needs. This year’s event raised a record $1,285,814 for local non-profits.

Thanksgiving saw the return of Pavoton, also known as Turkeython, in partnership with the Brazos Valley Health District. La Jefa 102.7 led the charge, distributing 200 turkeys in just one hour to families in need.

The year concluded with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign, where Bryan Broadcasting staff promoted the campaign on-air and served as bell ringers around the area. The campaign is expected to generate more than $200,000 in gifts and toys for local children.

