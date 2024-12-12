Lotus Communications Picks Andre Riley For Seattle GM

Andre Riley has been appointed to lead Lotus Communications’ radio stations in Seattle, effective Monday, December 16. Riley brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and media broadcasting to the General Manager role.

Riley will oversee Northwest Newsradio (KNWN-AM/FM), Hank FM (KPLZ), and KVI-AM 570, a Conservative Talk station.

Notably, Riley has prior experience with the very stations he will now manage, having worked at KNWN, KPLZ, and KVI when they were under Fisher Broadcasting ownership from 1995 to 2003. Earlier in his career, he was an Account Executive for KIRO-AM and Classical KING-FM.

Additional career highlights include serving as General Sales Manager at then-Entercom-owned KTTH-AM, KIRO-AM, and KBSG-FM (now KIRO-FM) – in Seattle from 2003 to 2008. He also was Vice President and General Manager for the University of Washington Athletic Department under WME/IMG College from 2008 to 2016. In this role, he managed corporate partnerships and sponsorship negotiations.