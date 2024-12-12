KRCC Station Manager Jeff Bieri To Retire After 35 Years

Colorado Public Radio’s KRCC has announced the retirement of Station Manager Jeff Bieri. Bieri will step down on December 31, concluding a 35-year career with the station. Bieri officially joined KRCC in 1989 as a volunteer music host, eventually transitioning to a paid position hosting late-night music shows.

He later hosted Morning Edition and discovered a love for NPR news programming, which led to his promotion to music director. After 15 years in that role, Bieri became KRCC’s Program Director. When KRCC partnered with CPR in 2020, he was promoted to Station Manager.

However, Bieri’s connection to KRCC dates back much further – as a child, he listened to the station’s polka show with his parents in Colorado Springs. As a teenager, Bieri discovered KRCC at a party where it was playing in the background. During the broadcast, he called the station, pledged five dollars during a membership drive, and requested a song by the jazz fusion band Weather Report.

The station played his request and mentioned his name on air, sparking a lifelong passion for KRCC and public radio.

Colorado Public Radio President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt commented, “As KRCC came into the CPR family of services, Jeff was the key connector and ambassador to elevate our service to Colorado Springs and to share the stories of southern Colorado across the state. His voice and presence will be missed, and he leaves a lasting legacy at the station,” Vanderwilt said.

Bieri said, “It has been a profound honor to work at KRCC and serve this community, and I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our listeners and supporters. As I step away, I hope they will continue to champion KRCC and recognize the vital role it plays in our lives.”