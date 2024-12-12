Preston & Steve Lead WMMR’s Camp Out For Hunger to $1M

Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR, through its annual Preston & Steve Camp Out For Hunger, raised nearly 1.7 million pounds of food and over $995,710 in cash donations. The event supports Philabundance, the Delaware Valley’s largest hunger relief organization.

The five-day event, held from December 2 to December 6, saw Beasley Media Group morning show hosts Preston and Steve camp out and broadcast live to encourage donations from listeners and local businesses. The event featured appearances by celebrities, athletes, and artists, including Kevin Smith, Return To Dust, The Hooters, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, and Don McCloskey, with live music performances each morning.

Subaru of America contributed the largest corporate donation with 720,000 pounds of food, earning a live broadcast of The Preston & Steve Show from the company’s Camden, NJ, headquarters.

WMMR Program Director Chuck Damico said, “Broadcasting is very powerful. There is no greater example in the world of using those powers for good than Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger. Everyone at WMMR is so very thankful for every single person that donated, no matter how large or small, and to all who helped make it happen.”

