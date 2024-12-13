Coverage of 12-Team College Football Playoff Coming to SiriusXM

SiriusXM has announced plans to air live play-by-play coverage of every Division I FBS bowl game this postseason, including the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Fans can also tune in to the FCS National Championship game and several All-Star games.

The 12-team College Football Playoff begins with first-round matchups on December 20-21, followed by the Quarterfinals in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31 and the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl on January 1. The Semifinals will take place in the Orange Bowl on January 9 and the Cotton Bowl on January 10, culminating in the National Championship Game on January 20 in Atlanta.

The network will also carry Westwood One’s broadcast of the FCS National Championship on January 6 and several All-Star football games, including the East-West Shrine Bowl (January 30), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (February 1), the HBCU Legacy Bowl (February 22), and the All-American Bowl featuring top high school players (January 11).

SiriusXM’s college sports-focused channels – including SiriusXM College Sports Radio, ACC Radio, Big Ten Radio, and SEC Radio – will offer in-depth analysis and programming throughout the postseason. These channels will also feature pre- and post-game programming for the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and National Championship.

The full schedule of games starts December 14 with the Celebration Bowl.