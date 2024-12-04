Hughes and Coomer Score Extended Contract On Cubs Radio

Audacy and the MLB have confirmed Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes and analyst Ron Coomer will remain in the broadcast booth for the Chicago Cubs from 2025 onward, signing multiyear contract extensions to continue calling games on 670 The Score (WSCR-AM).

First reported by Chicago Sun-Times deputy editor Jeff Agrest, the news was confirmed on December 4 by WSCR management.

670 The Score Brand Manager Mitch Rosen said, “We join Cubs fans around the world in celebrating having Pat and Ron back next season and beyond. He and Coom make a fantastic team, and they truly are the voices of Spring and Summer in Chicagoland and around the country. It will be extra special to celebrate Pat’s 30th season behind the mic for Cubs baseball in 2025.”

Cubs Chief Commercial Officer Colin Faulkner added, “Pat and Ron have been with our fans for many of the most memorable moments in Cubs history. Their voices are synonymous with Cubs baseball and the voices of our summer. We are thrilled they will continue to bring their passion and expertise to our fans for years to come.”

Hughes has been the Voice of the Cubs since 1996 and was honored with the Ford C. Frick Award by the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. His career in Major League Baseball broadcasting began with the Minnesota Twins in 1983 before moving to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he spent 12 seasons.

Hughes has worked beside Cubs radio legend Ron Santo until Santo’s passing in 2010. Hughes then worked alongside Keith Moreland for three seasons before teaming up with Coomer in 2014.

Coomer spent nine seasons in the MLB with four teams, including the Cubs, before transitioning to the booth. Before joining the Cubs Radio Network, he called games for the Minnesota Twins.

670 The Score has been the radio flagship for the Cubs since 2016.